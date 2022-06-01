SAN ANGELO, Texas — Recently you may have noticed a lack of posts from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, this is because they have moved to a new account.

According to a Facebook post on the new account, the change was due to difficulties accessing their original account, as well as security-related issues. There were multiple attempts to correct the problems with the original account.

They created a new page titled, “Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office – Texas” and are looking to re-establish their original following in order to again aid in providing the community with up-to-date information.