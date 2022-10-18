SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced via a Nixle alert on Oct. 18 that phone lines for the office are down.

The sheriff’s office notified the public that phone lines were down with the first Nixle alert at 1:29 a.m. The TGCS Office also sent another Nixle at 2:36 a.m. regarding the lines.

As of the last Nixle alert from the office at 9:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office still faces issues with the county phones.

The TGCS Office says that citizens should contact 9-1-1 if there is an emergency. The Nixle alert says that dispatch can also be reached on the non-emergency line at (325) 486-8200.