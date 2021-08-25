Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announces the first successful graduates of the “IN2WORK program”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the first successful graduates of the “IN2WORK program” at the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Inmates Mark Mendoza and Vincent Deller, under the direction and guidance of Aramark staff and Officer Christina Guiliano, successfully completed all of the requirements to become the first graduates of the program in Tom Green County. These individuals obtained their Kitchen Basics and Food Service Management certificates, as well as their ServSafe Certification.

The IN2WORK program empowers individuals impacted by the justice system and instills a sense of accountability to students, so they are equipped with the skills to be successful in their communities.

The purpose of IN2WORK is to teach students how to function in a workplace setting and work as a team, which leads to an increase in public safety and a decrease in future victimization. Students learn accountability and responsibility through disciplined classroom and hands-on training. By building competent and confident graduates, graduates are set up for success upon reentry to civilian life.

Students accepted into the program receive a certification from The National Restaurant Association upon completion. Once released, Aramark offers IN2WORK graduates an opportunity to apply for a scholarship to continue their education and jumpstart their career through exclusive access to the company’s virtual job coach by texting a key word from any smart device unlocking employment opportunities with Aramark. This program is fully paid by the inmate commissary fund at no cost to the tax payer.

On behalf of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to congratulate these individuals on taking the first step towards a successful future. Their hard work and dedication will provide them opportunities upon their release and will set an example for others. The Tom Green County Detention Facility hopes to grow this program and have many more successful graduates.