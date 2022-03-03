SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shared that methamphetamine was recovered in a sewer line at the 900 block of North Bishop Street on March 3rd, according to a release.

The Investigations Divison began the investigation for narcotics after receiving an anonymous online tip, which lead to a search of the residence and the line coming from residency.

John Kolster, 48, was arrested after the methamphetamine was recovered.

Kolster was arrested for manufacturing, delivering controlled substance penalty group 1>=4G<200G, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

The investigation remains an active case. Additional charges are possible.