SAN ANGELO, Texas — Friday, March 11, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriffs’ Office received a report on felony theft.

During the subsequent criminal investigation, it was discovered that Jordan Velez, age 36, was doing business as Viking Rental Services and had sold two pieces of heavy equipment to the victim around December 20, 2021. This Transaction was completed through Facebook Marketplace and after not receiving his purchased property, found that the said serialized items had been sold through an auction house in January of 2022.

The victim then reached out to Jordan Velez numerous times but did not receive the purchased property or a refund. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriffs Department office located and arrested Jordan Velez at a business in San Angelo. Jordan Velez has been charged with theft of Property $2,500<$30,000, for defrauding the customer.

During the events of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has learned of three other victims who have either purchased equipment/trailers and not received the item, and/or have not received title paperwork for the said items. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you are a victim of Mr. Jordan Velez, please contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, via the non-emergency line, 325-655-8111. This is an ongoing investigation.