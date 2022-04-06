SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Library is seeking art submissions for the painting of their new sheep mascot.

According to a statement issued by the library on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, artists interested in submitting artwork for the sheep’s painting should do so by May 15th.

The new sheep statue will replace the statue that was destroyed in a vehicle crash in November of 2021.

Memorial for Paige Turner, the sheep mascot that was destroyed at the Stephens Central Library during a car crash in November of 2021

Submission guidelines

The Tom Green County Library has given potential artists a set of guidelines; stating that all submissions should:

be received by May 15, 2022

be accompanied by a brief artist statement

be thoughtfully considered by the selection committee

be in the form of a physical or digital portfolio of at least three pieces

creatively convey the joy of reading

resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds

foster a sense of beauty, multi-layered meaning, or have other compelling attributes

represent diverse voices and themes in literature

be appropriate for public display

The library says finalists will be chosen and notified by June 1, 2022, and a winner will be announced three weeks later on June 21st. Any artist should be able to complete the work in a timely manner and be available for the sheep-unveiling reception.

Finalists will be invited to display their work in a special artists reception in the Stephens Central Library lobby and the winner will be awarded an honorarium of $500, all supplies, and a secure workspace.

Artists interested can submit their work to rippaige@co-tom-green.tx.us using the submission form below: