SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Library is seeking art submissions for the painting of their new sheep mascot.
According to a statement issued by the library on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, artists interested in submitting artwork for the sheep’s painting should do so by May 15th.
The new sheep statue will replace the statue that was destroyed in a vehicle crash in November of 2021.
Submission guidelines
The Tom Green County Library has given potential artists a set of guidelines; stating that all submissions should:
- be received by May 15, 2022
- be accompanied by a brief artist statement
- be thoughtfully considered by the selection committee
- be in the form of a physical or digital portfolio of at least three pieces
- creatively convey the joy of reading
- resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds
- foster a sense of beauty, multi-layered meaning, or have other compelling attributes
- represent diverse voices and themes in literature
- be appropriate for public display
The library says finalists will be chosen and notified by June 1, 2022, and a winner will be announced three weeks later on June 21st. Any artist should be able to complete the work in a timely manner and be available for the sheep-unveiling reception.
Finalists will be invited to display their work in a special artists reception in the Stephens Central Library lobby and the winner will be awarded an honorarium of $500, all supplies, and a secure workspace.
Artists interested can submit their work to rippaige@co-tom-green.tx.us using the submission form below: