Tom Green County man federally indicted for Possession of Child Pornography charge

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, in December of 2019, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the distribution of child pornography.

Detectives began an investigation and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the suspect in May of 2020.

“After meeting with and interviewing the suspect, a search of a residence was conducted and three cellular phones were seized as evidence. The investigation continued involving agents of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations. Further investigation revealed numerous media files of child exploitation and child pornography,” the TGSO said in a statement.

Richard Eugene Turner, 49, was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on July 28, 2021 after being federally indicted for the charge of Possession of Child Pornography.