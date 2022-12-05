SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County has announced a Gift-Wrap-A-Thon set to take place on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sugg Community Room, located in the downtown location located at 33 W Beauregard Ave.

The event is free for the public and will have all the wrapping needs so those in attendance can just bring the gift(s) they are looking to wrap. The library will have refreshments including hot chocolate and will be showing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” every hour, on the hour from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s just a great time to enjoy each other’s company and be warm,” said Amy Dennis, TGC Library’s Public Relations and Program Coordinator.

There will be a donation box for new, adult-size socks that the library will be donating to the city’s “Into the Warmth” program.