Tom Green County Library acquires Kanopy Film Streaming Service

Official release from Tom Green County Library:

Tom Green County Library Adds Kanopy Film Streaming Service

San Angelo, TX – The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free through the library’s website. Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly by visiting https://tgclibrary.kanopy.com. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast or Roku.

Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indies and classic films. Also included are world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and independent filmmakers.

With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides Tom Green County Library patrons with access to films of unique social and cultural values and many that are difficult or impossible to access elsewhere. Films are diverse, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on current affairs. Ten films may be viewed each calendar month.

If you don’t have a library card, one may be obtained by going to any of the three TGC Library locations with a picture ID and a piece of mail received at your current address.