Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
AGUILERA, ANDREW
Booking #:
439284
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 4:27 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
LEAVITT, DERIC
Booking #:
439283
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 3:12 am
Charges:
35990248 FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$75000.00
VANEZ, EDUARDO
Booking #:
439282
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 2:57 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
HOLT, BRANDON
Booking #:
439281
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 1:55 am
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
Bond
No Bond
ROJAS, ISREAL
Booking #:
439280
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 12:52 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond
No Bond
NORTHAN, TOWANDA
Booking #:
439279
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 12:25 am
Charges:
13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
54040009 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
CEJA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
439278
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$1000.00
THAMES, CALVIN
Booking #:
439277
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
LOPEZ, GUMARO
Booking #:
439276
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
Warrick, Rayven
Booking #:
439275
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond
BRIDGES, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
439270
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
GUERRERO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
439274
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
MCKINNEY, CODY
Booking #:
439273
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
KING, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
439272
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond
$990.60
MARTIN, CAYLIE
Booking #:
439271
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
ALFARO, ARISTEO
Booking #:
439269
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
MARTIN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439268
Release Date:
05-03-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 12:51 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$944.00
WEGNER, RONALD
Booking #:
439267
Release Date:
05-03-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 11:27 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
HALL, BRANDY
Booking #:
439266
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 10:47 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
CRESPO, JESUS
Booking #:
439265
Release Date:
05-03-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 10:25 am
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
Bond
No Bond
MOORMAN, MARK
Booking #:
439264
Release Date:
05-03-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2022 – 9:43 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Bond
$4000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597