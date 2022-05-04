Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

AGUILERA, ANDREW Booking #: 439284 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 4:27 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 LEAVITT, DERIC Booking #: 439283 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 3:12 am Charges: 35990248 FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $75000.00 VANEZ, EDUARDO Booking #: 439282 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond HOLT, BRANDON Booking #: 439281 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 1:55 am Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond No Bond ROJAS, ISREAL Booking #: 439280 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 12:52 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond No Bond NORTHAN, TOWANDA Booking #: 439279 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 12:25 am Charges: 13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

54040009 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ54040009 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CEJA, ARTHUR Booking #: 439278 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 10:21 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION THAMES, CALVIN Booking #: 439277 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 LOPEZ, GUMARO Booking #: 439276 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond Warrick, Rayven Booking #: 439275 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY BRIDGES, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 439270 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 4:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GUERRERO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 439274 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 4:40 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond MCKINNEY, CODY Booking #: 439273 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 4:29 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond KING, NATHANIEL Booking #: 439272 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 3:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5

MISC DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond $990.60 MISC CPF X5MISC DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE MARTIN, CAYLIE Booking #: 439271 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 2:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON ALFARO, ARISTEO Booking #: 439269 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 2:21 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond MARTIN, JONATHAN Booking #: 439268 Release Date: 05-03-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 12:51 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $944.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WEGNER, RONALD Booking #: 439267 Release Date: 05-03-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 11:27 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond HALL, BRANDY Booking #: 439266 Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 10:47 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ CRESPO, JESUS Booking #: 439265 Release Date: 05-03-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 10:25 am Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond No Bond MOORMAN, MARK Booking #: 439264 Release Date: 05-03-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2022 – 9:43 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond $4000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597