Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
54040009 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC DOC-INDECENT EXPOSURE
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
