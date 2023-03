From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 6

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FV: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Danielle Garza SO Number: 106295 Booking Number: 444165 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 4:57 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Pilar Sarsosa SO Number: 106294 Booking Number: 444164 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 4:23 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Mariah Adame SO Number: 102144 Booking Number: 444163 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 3:29 am Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON Bond: $550.00 Tamra Franks SO Number: 44228 Booking Number: 444162 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 3:28 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1000.00 Freya Ramirez SO Number: 106293 Booking Number: 444161 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 3:03 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Joshua Garcia SO Number: 96711 Booking Number: 444160 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 1:48 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FV ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PUBLIC SERVANT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $2036.00 Arturo Cardenas SO Number: 105508 Booking Number: 444159 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 1:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $1550.00 Delfino Hill SO Number: 61705 Booking Number: 444158 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:43 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Jarryd Albers SO Number: 61939 Booking Number: 444157 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 11:47 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $3870.00 Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444156 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 7:35 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Paulina Vizcaino SO Number: 102534 Booking Number: 444155 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 6:23 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Gregory Wilson SO Number: 99549 Booking Number: 444154 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 5:38 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Brad Hawkins SO Number: 54037 Booking Number: 444153 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 4:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 444152 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 3:42 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Olga Sanchez SO Number: 102228 Booking Number: 444151 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:23 pm Charges: *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Jeffrey Reyes SO Number: 102636 Booking Number: 444150 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:17 pm Charges: *NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Brandon Perez SO Number: 99736 Booking Number: 444149 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:00 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Harley Davis SO Number: 106292 Booking Number: 444148 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 12:14 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Banks SO Number: 104815 Booking Number: 444147 Booking Date: 03-14-2023 10:22 am Charges: *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597