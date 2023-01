Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

MISC CPF X 6

MISC CPF X 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC VPTA X1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTAX1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Edgar Cifuentes SO Number: 106096 Booking Number: 443438 Booking Date: 01-27-2023 5:01 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Douglas Giese SO Number: 97698 Booking Number: 443437 Booking Date: 01-27-2023 4:58 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: $5000.00 Mario Deleon SO Number: 33839 Booking Number: 443436 Booking Date: 01-27-2023 3:59 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Alejandro Padilla SO Number: 84284 Booking Number: 443435 Booking Date: 01-27-2023 2:39 am Charges: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2516.00 Tristian Prather SO Number: 92663 Booking Number: 443434 Booking Date: 01-27-2023 1:41 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Jaime Eckert SO Number: 105373 Booking Number: 443433 Booking Date: 01-27-2023 12:55 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Ray Fuentes SO Number: 97497 Booking Number: 443432 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 10:40 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Edward Cundiff SO Number: 39077 Booking Number: 443431 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 10:24 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: $231.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 443430 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 8:59 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Gregory Merket SO Number: 106095 Booking Number: 443429 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 8:07 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jamey Haney SO Number: 42220 Booking Number: 443428 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 7:20 pm Charges: *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jimmy Tharp SO Number: 104541 Booking Number: 443427 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 7:01 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Alicia Ybarra SO Number: 96876 Booking Number: 443426 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 5:53 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond: No Bond Veronica Jaso SO Number: 82158 Booking Number: 443425 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 5:41 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Jeremy Daniels SO Number: 81897 Booking Number: 443424 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 5:17 pm Release Date: 01-26-2023 – 5:58 pm Charges: NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1092.00 Travis Martinez SO Number: 29204 Booking Number: 443423 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 2:41 pm Release Date: 01-27-2023 – 1:28 am Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond Elvis Ramirez SO Number: 88432 Booking Number: 443422 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 2:11 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTAX1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1064.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597