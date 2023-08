From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 4, to 7 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, 34 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 8

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

547.605(c)(1) *CPF* NO EXHAUST EMISSION SYSTEM -ORIGINALLY EQUIPPED BUT: 1

NO INSURANCE: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*J/N* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS GLASS CONTAINER AT LAKE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA x2: 1

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

PUBIC INTOXICATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

Roger Rodriguez SO Number: 62612 Booking Number: 446572 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 12:49 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X7 MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1876.00 Nikki Eades SO Number: 106889 Booking Number: 446571 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 12:15 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kevin Celaya SO Number: 106888 Booking Number: 446570 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 11:04 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Aron Salas SO Number: 106887 Booking Number: 446569 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 10:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Robin Sanders SO Number: 86303 Booking Number: 446568 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 7:22 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Walter Brannon SO Number: 66866 Booking Number: 446567 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 5:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Adolfo Armas-gutierrez SO Number: 106886 Booking Number: 446566 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 5:40 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Nicholas Perez SO Number: 106885 Booking Number: 446565 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 3:55 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Jon Summers SO Number: 99800 Booking Number: 446564 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 2:13 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $10000.00 Brooke Baxter SO Number: 106884 Booking Number: 446563 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 11:47 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Tiffani Willis SO Number: 67342 Booking Number: 446562 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 5:16 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Julian Garcia SO Number: 90959 Booking Number: 446561 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 4:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $10000.00 Zoe Griffin SO Number: 106883 Booking Number: 446560 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 3:23 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 John Salas SO Number: 81911 Booking Number: 446559 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 1:28 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $75000.00 Thomas Johnson SO Number: 106257 Booking Number: 446558 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 1:12 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3438.00 Brandon Parr SO Number: 106882 Booking Number: 446557 Booking Date: 08-06-2023 1:07 am Charges: 547.605(c)(1) *CPF* NO EXHAUST EMISSION SYSTEM -ORIGINALLY EQUIPPED BUT Bond: No Bond Lubin Ocando-oberto SO Number: 106881 Booking Number: 446556 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 11:55 pm Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE NO INSURANCE Bond: $1038.00 Blair Chandler SO Number: 83910 Booking Number: 446555 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 9:55 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X2 Bond: $45000.00 Felip Malone SO Number: 106880 Booking Number: 446554 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 8:25 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/N* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $4000.00 Eric Rivera SO Number: 98729 Booking Number: 446553 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 8:18 pm Charges: *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Robert Bledsoe SO Number: 62649 Booking Number: 446552 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 7:11 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Luis Valadez SO Number: 106879 Booking Number: 446551 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 4:57 pm Charges: *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $10000.00 Amanda Bye SO Number: 79591 Booking Number: 446550 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 3:42 pm Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $892.00 Davis Anderson SO Number: 106878 Booking Number: 446549 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 1:35 pm Charges: POSS GLASS CONTAINER AT LAKE Bond: $282.00 Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 446548 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 12:57 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Joe Paske SO Number: 31757 Booking Number: 446547 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 11:20 am Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA x2 MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $1368.00 Braiden Granzin SO Number: 99488 Booking Number: 446546 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 6:32 am Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $50000.00 Merissa Hurt SO Number: 73579 Booking Number: 446545 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 3:30 am Charges: PUBIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Darrell Hamblen SO Number: 106877 Booking Number: 446544 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 3:22 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Stavian West SO Number: 106876 Booking Number: 446543 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 2:54 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO DRIVERS LICENSE WRONG LICENSE PLATE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2134.00 Bryan Ponder SO Number: 90085 Booking Number: 446541 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 12:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Eddie Lara SO Number: 39745 Booking Number: 446537 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 7:45 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Tayden Thibodeaux SO Number: 106672 Booking Number: 446536 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 7:34 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $75000.00 William Nalley SO Number: 88985 Booking Number: 446535 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 6:31 pm Charges: *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597