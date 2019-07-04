Tom Green County Fourth of July events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Fourth of July is a day of patriotism and celebration of North America’s independence.

Tom Green County is putting on some lively events, for the whole family to enjoy.

SANTA RITA

Santa Rita in San Angelo, will host the 25th annual Santa Rita Fourth of July Parade.

The parade doesn’t start until 10:00 a.m. but event goers will gather at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Santa Rita Park, where they will make their way through the neighborhood.

Councilman Lane Carter will be the Grand Marshal, Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Color Guard will lead the parade alongside the San Angelo Fire Department trucks.

There will be live music, free water, children will decorate their wagons and pets are welcome.

It’s a free event to the public and free for participants.

WALL

“I think it’s important for all of us to celebrate America’s Birthday,” expressed Chelsea Strube, who is the President of the Parade Association, Wall Fourth of July Parade.

The 13th annual Wall Fourth of July Parade, will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Wall Co-Op Gin and will end at Wall High School.

A donation-based hamburger lunch will follow at Saint Ambrose Parish Hall, to raise funds for a family who lost their home to a fire.

This is a free event for on-lookers but those who want to participate in the parade, will pay $15 to $20-dollars as an entry fee.

“All of our proceeds from the actual parade go to benefit the Wall Volunteer Fire Department. They are the ones whose trucks lead the parade. So, I think we’ll have 6 to 7 fire trucks leading off the parade. Then our Grand Marshals are the State Champion team, Wall Hawks,” explained Strube.

The best place to park is near the Ambrose Parish Hall, in order to get your lunch quickly once the parade is over.

FORT CONCHO

Fort Concho’s artillery salutes will go off from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fort’s Parade Ground near the Visitor Center at Barracks 1.

There is no charge for the show, however, if you would like to proceed into the museum at any time, that will cost the general admission fee.

OZONA

The Knights of Columbus 4th of July Celebration will start at 2:00 p.m. in Ozona’s historic Town Square.

The event will have food booths, games, entertainment and more.

The Children and Pets Parade will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed with a Patriotic Parade.

Fireworks will begin when the sun goes down.

LAKE NASWORTHY

“This is the largest fireworks show in West Texas, so it’s going to be a great event this year,” claimed Joe Sanchez who is a Sponsor for the Lake Nasworthy Fireworks Show.

If you’re wanting to see some colorful lights at night, the Lake Nasworthy Fireworks Show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be visible anywhere on the lake, but it’s recommended to get there early for the best seats.

“He usually sends off a big boom to get everyone’s attention, and then the fireworks start after that. Pick up your trash and have a great time. Be mindful of others and just enjoy. We hope everyone comes out because it really is a celebration of our country and our freedom,” stated Karen Abbott who is the Firework Committee Chairman at the Lake Nasworthy Homeowner’s Association.

This event is 100 percent free, put on by sponsors and the Lake the Nasworthy Homeowner’s Association.