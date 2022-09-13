SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Facility has announced a job fair that features a new starting salary.

Along with the new $40,000 a year salary, new workers can expect shifts of nine and 12 hours, a fitness room, a meal while on duty and paid time off.

Benefits include on-the-job training, medical, dental and life insurance as well as retirement.

If interested, the job fair will be Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the third floor at the Tom Green County Library located at 33 W. Beauregard.

For more information, you can call Captain Dudley at (325) 658-7214.

You can apply on-site at the fair or you can apply now online at the website here.