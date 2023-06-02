SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County Deputies located and arrested two wanted felons, recovered a stolen vehicle, and seized a number of illegal narcotics on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Juan Romero Mugshot CC TGCS

Juan Romero, age 31, was arrested for eight Tom Green County warrants. The warrants included: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest/Detention with a Previous Conviction, Theft of Property, and Possession of Marijuana.

Romero was also charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Previous Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance after fleeing from Deputies during a traffic stop.

Quinton Collins Mugshot CC TGCS

Quinton Collins, age 40, was arrested for one felony Tom Green County warrant and four Runnels County warrants. The warrants included: Evading Arrest/Detention with a Previous Conviction, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Assault Family Violence.

Collins was also charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Previous Conviction after a foot pursuit occurred when he was located.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.