SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 266 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 2, when 370 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 19th, 328 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have decreased to 16.4 percent from last week’s rate of 21.2 percent.

20 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 15 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 5 patients from the week before. None of those patients is in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, September 3rd 36 13 Sunday, September 4th 21 9 Monday, September 5th 26 13 Tuesday, September 6th 35 15 Wednesday, September 7th 63 15 Thursday, September 8th 46 15 Friday, September 9th 15 15 Totals 266 95

Weekly COVID-19 report for September 2 – September 9, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to September 9, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.