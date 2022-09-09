SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 266 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 2, when 370 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 19th, 328 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have decreased to 16.4 percent from last week’s rate of 21.2 percent.

20 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 15 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 5 patients from the week before. None of those patients is in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

DayPositive CasesHospitalizations
Saturday, September 3rd3613
Sunday, September 4th219
Monday, September 5th2613
Tuesday, September 6th3515
Wednesday, September 7th6315
Thursday, September 8th4615
Friday, September 9th1515
Totals26695
Weekly COVID-19 report for September 2 – September 9, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to September 9, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to September 4, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.