Tom Green County Commissioners approve salary increases for three County Precincts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County Commissioners have approved a salary increase for three Tom Green County Constables Precincts, Tuesday evening.

Constables, who are elected, serve as Court Judicial Officers in county and district court, for everything from executing warrants to seizing property.

The Commissioners approved a Salary Grievance Committee’s recommendation for salary increases. The raises are for Precinct One, Three and Four, for $62,500 beginning next year.

Commissioners will vote on next year’s budget August 31st.