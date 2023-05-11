SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Hot on the heels of multiple Tom Green County residents receiving tax appraisals that doubled, and sometimes quadrupled their property values, the Tom Green County Appraisal District is holding a public meeting at 11:00 Thursday, May 11, 2023.

According to a statement published by the Tom Green County Appraisal District, the review board will hear and review appeals during the meeting. Concho Valley Homepage will stream the meeting live in the player above and post live updates here.