SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tuesday, Nov. 28, marks this year’s GivingTuesday, prompting millions of people and organizations around the world to take part in the annual global giving initiative. But what is it, and how is San Angelo participating?

According to the GivingTuesday organization’s website, the group and its synonymous event are “an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.” The initiative and organization are “invested in communities around the globe with a mandate to propel generosity across every culture, continent and context.”

Originally established in 2012, GivingTuesday has since become a worldwide phenomenon, with communities, businesses people and more all making an effort toward the “radical generosity” that the GivingTuesday organization strives to spread.

“Every organization has their own mission, so when you’re contributing to a cause that you care about, you’re helping that organization to carry out their mission in our local community,” Janet Karcher, the San Angelo Area Foundation‘s vice president of development and marketing, said. “Whether you’re attending a fundraiser, whether you’re giving online or whether you’re taking the approach of giving on this single day through GivingTuesday, you’re allowing that organization to carry out their mission within our community.”

San Angelo is no stranger to GivingTuesday, with several major groups around town working to capitalize on the event to promote the spirit of giving in the community. One such group is Angelo State University, which is working to reach 300 donations toward the Ram Family Scholarship Endowment, an endowment founded and funded by ASU students with the goal of offering scholarships to fellow students who need them the most. Each of the first $5,000 donated will be matched by the ASU Foundation as well.

ASU has decided to coincide its annual Christmas tree lighting event with GivingTuesday as well, turning the holly-jolly festivities into a chance for the community to pour into its college population.

Though giving for the Ram Family Scholarship Endowment in person is certainly an option, there are still options for those unable to make it to the Christmas tree lighting. If you would like to give, ASU has two other methods of giving available:

Text RamFam to 41444 for a link to give

Visit angelo.edu/givingtuesday

Outside of ASU, there are plenty of local and national nonprofits available in the city for donors to give to. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is one such nonprofit, and its nationwide operations are dependent on the charity of its donkey-loving donors — including the charity of San Angelo, the town where the organization is headquartered.

“Being a nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of people,” Mark Meyers, executive director of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, said. “We rely on the generosity of people who care about donkeys, and so a day like GivingTuesday is very important because that’s when people think about charities.”

If you’re stuck with choice paralysis or just unsure where to start, websites such as sanangelogives.org and greatnonprofits.org list many of the more prominent nonprofits in town. Additionally, GivingTuesday itself has several ways for individuals to give back listed on its website, with methods such as giving blood, volunteering and leading a GivingTuesday community detailed as well as conventional methods such as donating money and food.