SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Leadership Public Schools District Administration announced Thursday, June 15, that Dr. Sarah Hernandez was appointed as the new principal for the San Angelo high school campus.

A press release from TLCA shares the district is excited to welcome Dr. Hernandez to the team to lead the 2023-2024 school year.

Dr. Hernandez’s work history demonstrates a commitment to learning and a track record of dedication and hard work. Dr. Hernandez received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Angelo State University and most recently earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership at Hardin-Simmons University.

After receiving a bachelor’s in English and Spanish, Dr. Hernandez started teaching English and ESOL at Central High School. TLCA said that through the past 14 years, Dr. Hernandez has taken on many leadership roles with school districts including the At-Risk Coordinator for Central High School, an elementary principal and the assistant principal at Central High School.

Aside from showing her support, dedication and advocating for students, Dr. Hernandez is the secretary for the San Angelo Road Lizards Club and a board member of the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum.

If you are interested in enrolling your student at TLCA San Angelo for the 2023-2024 school year, visit the TLCA website or email info@tlca-sa.com.