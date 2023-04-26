SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Texas Leadership Charter Academy will be making changes to their school calendar in the 2023-24 school year as the Board of Directors approve a 4.5-day school week for grades K-12.

“Were still running on a 5 academic day schedule and so those core subjects, were still going to educating all 5 days to ensure the quality of the education that the students are going to be able to receive,” said CEO and Founder Walt Landers.

Kids will be released from school every Friday at 12:45p.m. but TLCA will provide resources for parents who are impacted by the early release.

“We’ll have a regular pick up time at that time but we’ll provide some additional resources for care for the kids. So, if the parent needs to come at the end of the day as they normally would, they can do that or we’ll have a secondary busing schedule as well,” said Landers.

The goal of the change is to prioritize teacher’s work-life balance and focus more on innovative learning.

“Teachers will be able to have that time off. They can leave, they can go home but a lot of the teachers are already saying they’ll use that time to be able to do their grading, their lesson plans and things they would normally do over the weekend. That would give them actual free time on their weekend,” said Landers.

This change adds TLCA to a growing list of schools in Texas converting to a shorter school week.