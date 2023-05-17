SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Leadership Charter Academy of San Angelo announced its graduating class of 2023 Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Legacy Graduates on Wednesday, May 17.

TLCA shares that this year’s Valedictorian is Brandon Felarca and the Salutatorian is Mackenzie Estes.

TLCA Class of 2023 Valedictorian Brandon Felarca. Photograph courtesy of TLCA TLCA Class of 2023 Salutatorian Mackenzie Estes. Photograph courtesy of TLCA

Along with Felacrca and Estes, TLCA San Angelo shared the Legacy graduates of the graduating class. TLCA shares that this is the second class of students that began kindergarten at Texas Leadership in 2010. Several of the students that continued their 13 years of education at TLCA have been accepted into various universities in Texas and across the United States.

Legacy Graduates include:

Aiden Aiguier

Ja’Shon Box

Logan Bradford

Juliana Castanon

Anabel Freeman

Peyton Gill

Jaylen Hernandez

Sebastian Kelpe

Patricia Lopez

Max Nguyen

Isaiah Oviedo

Neveah Oviedo

Raygan Ransom

Calie Reyes

Arieana Rivero

TLCA San Angelo’s Legacy Eagles 2023 courtesy of TLCA

Graduation for TLCA will be held at the Angelo State University Junell Center on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m.