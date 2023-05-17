SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Leadership Charter Academy of San Angelo announced its graduating class of 2023 Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Legacy Graduates on Wednesday, May 17.
TLCA shares that this year’s Valedictorian is Brandon Felarca and the Salutatorian is Mackenzie Estes.
Along with Felacrca and Estes, TLCA San Angelo shared the Legacy graduates of the graduating class. TLCA shares that this is the second class of students that began kindergarten at Texas Leadership in 2010. Several of the students that continued their 13 years of education at TLCA have been accepted into various universities in Texas and across the United States.
Legacy Graduates include:
- Aiden Aiguier
- Ja’Shon Box
- Logan Bradford
- Juliana Castanon
- Anabel Freeman
- Peyton Gill
- Jaylen Hernandez
- Sebastian Kelpe
- Patricia Lopez
- Max Nguyen
- Isaiah Oviedo
- Neveah Oviedo
- Raygan Ransom
- Calie Reyes
- Arieana Rivero
Graduation for TLCA will be held at the Angelo State University Junell Center on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m.