TLCA Abilene accepted into Amazon education and scholarship program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s no secret that jobs in information technology are in high demand. Now, Texas Leadership Charter Academy students in Abilene have the opportunity to work towards an it career with help from an industry leader. TLCA has announced acceptance of their Abilene campus into the Amazon Future Engineer Program.

The program is geared toward equipping students for jobs in high demand, developing I.T. and other skills in students that will translate directly into future career requirements. “There are a lot of it jobs that are being unfilled because people are just not ready for those jobs,” said Casey Stone, High School Principal, at TLCA Abilene. “When we contacted Amazon and went through the interview process, they specifically talked about the research they had done to specifically pinpoint the things that these students needed to be successful in an it world in the future.”

It’s not just about educating the students, the program will also extend opportunities directly to students. “There’s an opportunity for students to apply while they’re in the program,” explained TLCA Marketing and Public Relations Manager Jenna Jones. “To actually receive scholarship money and then in addition to that, that Amazon is investing in our students for internships. So some of the possibilities that are there, and not just with sixth or eighth but as we are you know having other campuses that are applying as we are looking at other grade levels, the program actually extends kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.”

TLCA hopes to add more campuses to the program, including San Angelo. The school is also partnering with Texas State Technical College to encourage students looking into a trade profession.