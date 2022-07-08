SAN ANGELO, Texas — Property owners attended a meeting on the city’s “Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone” on Thursday night, July 7, 2022.

During the town hall at the Concho Valley Transit building on North Chadbourne, city staffers heard input about funding and projects in the northern zone. The idea is to encourage development in that area then the T.I.R.Z. Board makes recommendations to City Council for project funding.

There are two zones — north and south — tonight’s meeting focused on improvements along north Chadbourne in the north zone.

“We want it to represent all citizens and the best we can possibly present to our citizens and the businesses in the TIR zone,” said San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter.

Following tonight’s public meeting, city staffers will recommend approval to the tax increment reinvestment board.