SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Keep San Angelo Beautiful is finding a way to rid the Concho Valley of tires through a Tires TO-GO event that will take place on Dec. 2 at Foster Communications Coliseum.

Flyer for Tires TO-GO is being hosted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum on Dec. 2. This flyer is courtesy of Keep San Angelo Beautiful.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., those with passenger and pick-up truck tires can drop off their tires for a $2 donation per tire, unless under 25 tires. No industrial, equipment tires, rims, or cut tires will be accepted. Secured documents of up to four boxes can also be shredded at this event.

Anyone who is looking to fill volunteer hours or a team-building activity, call (325) 486-3771 or email charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us to register.