SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Hundreds of people attended San Angelo’s Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Presents program on Tuesday, April 4.

The McNease Convention Center filled to capacity for the annual luncheon as Tim Tebow headlined the event. Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner, works as a college football analyst for ESPN. He talked about his life and career in foundation work to help people around the world.

“Grateful that we get to share the Laura Bush Institute and what they’re doing to support women,” said Tebow. “Especially here in San Angelo and being able to help them, especially ones that can be in very vulnerable situations. We’re just honored to be here to support that today.”

For the first time, the event included a gold tournament that took place on Monday, April 3.