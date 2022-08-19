SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tickets for the 2022 San Angelo Revolution Film Festival on September 30th and October 1st are currently on sale on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website (SAPAC) or at the box office.

According to SAPAC, the creators of the Austin Revolution Film Festival have been working alongside the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Burea (Discovery San Angelo) to capture the indie film vibe that Austin’s festival has brought since 2014.

This film festival will introduce independent films to San Angelo and its visitors along with bringing attendees to the city. Some of these films include “Guilt”, “Out of Order”, and “Their Last Ride”. On Friday, September 30th’s viewing, the festival will bring cult classic Urban Cowboy with special gusts Jessie Mapes and gator Conley. Mapes and Conley both star in the movie.

Audiences will also be given the opportunity to ask directors and production teams questions regarding the films.

Tickets for the Revolution Film Festival at the Brookes and Bates Theatre and the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall can be purchased as one-day or two-day passes.