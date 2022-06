MENARD, Texas – The Menard Chamber of Commerce shared on social media that tickets for the 2022 River Rat Fest are on sale starting Wednesday, June 29th.

The 2022 fest will showcase Cory Morrow and Case Hardin on August 13th at the low river crossing at 301 Decker St.

Tickets can be bought for $20 at the Menard County Chamber of Commerce office or on the Event Brite website. Prices will rise to $25 at the gate on August 13th.