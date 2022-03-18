SAN ANGELO, Texas -The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to a call on Thursday, March 17th around 3:35 p.m. at the 900 block of Crenshaw.

Once officers arrived on the scene, CPR was started on a 16-year-old male who had a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a release from SAPD. The victim was then transported to Shannon Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators determined juveniles on the scene had been handling a firearm when the teenage male was shot.

According to SAPD, this incident is still under investigation.