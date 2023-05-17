Front of tan Jeep Cherokee on the side walk near Canes on Knickerbocker.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person was sent to the hospital after a driver disregarded a red light, causing a three-vehicle wreck on Knickerbocker Wednesday, May 17.

Officers with the San Angelo Police Department shared that the driver of the tan Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on Knickerbocker when it disregarded the red light. This caused the Jeep to hit a white Ford Transit van that was traveling southbound on Jackson. The Jeep continued and hit a blue Ford Explorer and came to rest at the side of the road.

A white Ford Transit van involved in a wreck on Knickerbocker near Taco Bell.

SAPD said the driver of the white Ford Transit was transported to the hospital. The driver of the tan Jeep Cherokee was cited for disregarding the red light.

