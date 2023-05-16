SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A three-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on Howard and Dallas Street.

Officers on the scene said the grey Honda Accord had been traveling northbound on Howard Street while the white Jeep Wrangler and black Toyota Camry were headed westbound on Dallas Street.

The grey Honda ran a red light and collided with the black Toyota sending the vehicle into a nearby light pole and was then hit by the white Jeep.

There were no reported injuries on the scene and the driver of the grey Honda has been cited for running a red light. The driver of the white Jeep was also cited for driving without a license.