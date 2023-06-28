SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, three San Angelo residents have been arrested because of a narcotics investigation.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 1600 block of Iowa Ave in San Angelo. Deputies located and seized approximately 380 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash.

The suspects taken into custody include Clarence Alton Simmons, 51, Brian Mcleod, 49 and Ruby Gaitan, 30.

Simmons and Mcleod are charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and Gaitan has been charged with the possession of a controlled substance.

Ruby Gaitan Mug shot CC TGCS Brian Mcleod Mugshot CC TGCS Clarence Alton Simmons Mugshot CC TGCS

Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation and were assisted by deputies with the Patrol Division and the TGSO Special Response Team. The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs / Border Protection Air, the San Angelo Police Department, and the Center for Tactical Medicine for their assistance in this operation.