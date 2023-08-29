SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Three San Angelo ISD campuses have received the Texas Education Agency’s Purple Star Campus Designation for their commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

According to SAISD, the schools that earned the honor are Central High School, Glenn Middle School and Glenmore Elementary. They have earned the designation for their dedication to approximately 750 military-connected students in the San Angelo area who have ties to Goodfellow Air Force Base and the greater military community.

“We extend a heartfelt congratulations to Central High School, Glenn Middle School and Glenmore Elementary on this well-deserved honor, and we look forward to seeing your continued support of our Goodfellow Air Force Base students and families,” SAISD said in an announcement article.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) selects recipients through four criteria that a campus that has applied for the designation must meet. The criteria are listed on the TEA’s webpage for the award and summarized below:

Designate a campus-based military liaison that must support military-connected students and their families.

Create and maintain an easily accessible web page that includes information for military-connected students and their families.

Must have a campus transition program that includes: introductions to school environment and processes; student leaders or ambassadors should be supported or sponsored by a campus-based staff member; and participate in organizing and hosting newcomer social events, facilitating guided tours of the campus, and accompanying new students to lunch the first week of school.

Offer at least one of the following initiatives: a resolution showing support for military-connected students and families; participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month; or partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active duty military members.

According to the TEA, schools that are selected for the designation receive a Purple Star recognition that can be displayed at on its campus or its website. Their achievement will also be featured on the txschools.gov webpage.