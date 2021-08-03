Three lost, unaccompanied migrant teens rescued by Border Patrol Agents near Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas – According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents assigned to the Eagle Pass station located three lost and unaccompanied migrant children on August 2, 2021.

“At approximately 8:50 a.m., the Del Rio Sector Border Intelligence Center received a 911 call from children, including one 16-year-old and two 13-year-old Honduran nationals, stating they became lost shortly after illegally entering the United States. Coordinates from the 911 call enabled Border Patrol agents to locate the children and transport them to the Eagle Pass South Centralized Processing Center. The group did not require medical attention,” a statement about the incident reads.

According to agents in this sector, over the last seven days, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 84 undocumented migrants in distress from heat-related exposure.

“These children were left alone to fend for themselves without any regard for their survival. Crossing the border illegally is dangerous for adults who are prepared for the journey. The children we encounter on their own have often faced a much more perilous voyage. Thank you to our agents for locating the minors and getting them to safety,” Del Rio Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia said.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.