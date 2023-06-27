SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During one of the largest statewide conferences of criminal defense lawyers, three Concho Valley Public Defenders were recognized.

At the annual awards banquet on June 15, 2023, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (TCDLA) recognized Tip Hargrove, Jessica Canter and Jason Sosa.

“Since our inception, our mission has been to endlessly fight for the lives and dignity of the people we represent, ” said Joe Stephens, Chief Public Defender of the Concho Valley Public Defender’s Office, “we could not do that without the exceptional people who make this office what it is.”

Hargrove was nominated and selected by his peers to be inducted into the TCDLA Hall of Fame – one of only two people across Texas to receive this prestigious honor in 2023. Hargrove serves as the Chair of CVPDO’s Oversight Board and was integral to the creation of the public defender’s office in San Angelo.

This award could only be given to those who have served a minimum of thirty years practicing law, have a substantial commitment to court excellence, and have made significant contributions to the profession.

“I was fortunate enough to have the honor of introducing Tip at the event – to work side-by-side with a statewide legend has been one of my greatest privileges, as he is a walking testament to the power of integrity,” said Stephens.

Canter and Sosa each received a “Rising Star” award. There were five awards given out statewide, two recipients work for the CVPDO. This award recognizes lawyers licensed less than 10 years who have shown outstanding leadership in the past year.

“Jessica and Jason bring levels of leadership and experience that are invaluable to the function of our office, and they are standout representatives not only of who we are but what we stand for as well,” said Stephens.

Canter was the former Chief Public Defender of an office she created in Lavaca County before taking on a founding role (Director of Professional Responsibility and Holistic Defense) at the Managed Assigned Counsel office in San Antonio. Canter is the incoming Chair of the State Bar of Texas’ Legal Services to the Poor in Criminal Matters Committee, and she also chairs TCDLA’s Public Defender Committee.

Sosa is the First Assistant Public Defender in San Angelo having relocated to San Angelo after a lengthy stint at the Harris County Public Defender’s Office in Houston, leading one of their felony divisions. Sosa got his M.A. and Ph.D. from Texas A&M and received his law degree while he was teaching at Rice University.

“As honored as our office was last week, we take the greatest pride in the things that go unnoticed, and will always prefer letting the quality of our work speak for itself,” said Stephens.