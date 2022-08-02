SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has sent out an alert to avoid 7th and Bryant due to a motor vehicle accident.

Officers on the scene said a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition and a white Ford Focus were headed Northbound on North Bryant when the front two vehicles ( white Ford Focus and silver Ford Expedition ) were stopped to turn left on 7th street when the Toyota coralla failed to control speed and rear-ended the Ford Expedition which sent it into the Ford Focus.

There are no reported injuries and the driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to control speed.