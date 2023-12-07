SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department took to social media in search of any information about a threat that was made against a Salvation Army employee who was ringing a bell outside of Hobby Lobby on Nov. 29.

According to SAPD, a citizen observed as a threat was made against a Salvation Army employee who was ringing a bell at the north entrance to the store between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and intervened before leaving in a red truck. Detectives investigating the threat are needing to speak with the citizens witness about the investigation.

The individual who witnessed the threat is asked to contact SAPD via direct message on Facebook. The police department can also be reached by calling the non-emergency number at (325) 657-4315.