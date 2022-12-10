SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of the four defendants, accused in the 2019 murder of Kristian Rose, was sentenced to 35 years in prison this past week.

Alexis Jackson Mug Shot

Alexis Jackson pleaded guilty to the murder of Kristian Rose on December 8, 2022. Jackson was arrested in 2019 along with Brian Garcia, Joshua Jaquez and Jacob Martinez.

Jackson and Jaquez both waived their right to a jury trial in exchange for their testimony in the trials of their codefendants. The first to face charges was Garcia, who pleaded guilty on February 14, 2022, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, the longest sentence of the four so far. Martinez pleaded guilty to his part in the murder on June 2, 2022, and faces 35 years in prison. Jaquez has not gone to trial yet.

According to court documents, SAPD was dispatched on April 2, 2019, in response to a shooting call. The victim, Kristian Rose, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and torso and pronounced deceased on the scene.

In the following investigation, Jackson was interviewed on April 18, 2019, and told authorities she had been with Garcia, Jaquez, and Martinez the night of the murder in the back of a black sedan and was unaware of the situation and that the victim was going to be harmed. She also told authorities she had remained in the car during the incident and did not learn until later that the victim was deceased.

In an interview with Jaquez, however, he told investigators it was Jackson who planned to rob the victim after a prior altercation with the victim. He also told authorities it was Jackson who shot the victim. Video surveillance later corroborated the statement provided by Jaquez.

Jackson was nine months pregnant upon being arrested and requested to reduce her bond, which was set at $1,000,000 several times. All requests were denied and after pleading guilty, she was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.