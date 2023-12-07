SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — After around 1 1/2 years of waiting, San Angelo’s third McDonald’s location is “McFinally” set to serve the public once again.

The fast-food restaurant, located at 4330 Southwest Blvd., will celebrate its return to operation in the new building on Friday, Dec. 15, according to a sign posted outside the building.

“McFINALLY!” the sign read.

The Grinch will also be visiting the location on the day of the opening, and giveaways will be held. Those who bring school supplies to the restaurant will also be eligible to receive a free burger, according to the sign.

The opening and celebration come after the previous building at the location was closed in mid-June 2022. The old building, which was constructed in 1979, was then torn down so that a new building could be built at the location.

Since then, a series of supply chain disruptions and setbacks in the construction process caused the opening of the new building to be delayed further and further, causing the construction period to last for 18 months. During this time, another McDonald’s location at 1802 South Bryant Blvd. was built and opened on Dec. 23, 2022, after a $750,000 submission was made for its construction in May of 2022.

The new location is set to be in line with the aesthetics and functionality of more modern McDonald’s buildings. It, unlike other locations in town, is also slated to have an outdoor and indoor play space for customers to enjoy.

The opening of the new building also comes at a time when the McDonald’s organization plans to open an unprecedented 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years, aiming to have 50,000 locations worldwide by the end of 2027. The Chicago-based fast-food giant had 40,275 restaurants in operation at the start of 2023.