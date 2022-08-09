SAN ANGELO, Texas — A third McDonald’s location will be coming to San Angelo soon.

According to a report of commercial permits approved in the month of June by the City of San Angelo, a $750,000 permit was issued to McDonald’s.

The report lists the location for the approved permit as 1802 South Bryant Boulevard, near the intersection of Bryant and West Avenue N.

Construction at the South Bryant location is underway. A sign in the lot where the finished McDonald’s will be located urges passersby to apply for open positions.