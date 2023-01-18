SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve ever thought about getting into local politics, now might be your chance to start.

The official filing period to run for San Angelo City Council in the May 6th election began today, January 18, 2023. Three council seats are up for grabs — District 1, held by Tommy Hiebert, District 3, held by Harry Thomas, and District 3, held by Karen Hesse Smith.

By late afternoon on the first day of the filing period, Tommy Hiebert and Harry Thomas had confirmed that they were seeking reelection. Concho Valley Homepage could not confirm whether Karen Hesse Smith will run again by the time of this article’s publication.

If you plan to run, there are six documents you’ll need to file at the City Clerk’s office located on the second floor of City Hall. There are no fees to file and the Clerk’s office will provide a notary public when required.

Candidates for City Council have to meet these qualifications to run:

Must be a U.S. Citizen Must be at least 18 years old Must not have been determined by a final judgment to be partially or totally mentally incapacitated Must not have been convicted of a felony Must have resided in the state for at least one year and within the Single Member District for at least six months Must not be an employee of the City of San Angelo Must not hold any other elected office Must comply with conflict of interest and conflict disclosure laws

The filing period is open until 5:00 p.m. on February 17th.