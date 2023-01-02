SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring!

If an applicant gets the job, they will earn $19.23 per hour which is roughly $40,000 a year. New employees will be provided training and have access to medical, dental and life insurance. Employees will also have access to the center’s 24-hour fitness room and receive a meal while on duty.

If interested, applicants can go online to Tomgreencountytx.gov or go by the detention facility located at 4382 North US Highway 277 San Angelo, TX. For more information, contact Captain Nicole Dudley at 325-658-7214 or email: Nicole.dudley@co.tomgreen.tx.us