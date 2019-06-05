The Summer Food Service Program feeds children free of charge

Local News

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:37 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:37 AM CDT

San Angelo, TX - The USDA Summer Food Service Program offers any child or teen ages eighteen and under free meals throughout the summer. Starting today eight locations in San Angelo and one in Grape Creek will give any child a free meal. Children can enjoy a meal simply by showing up at one of the participating locations during scheduled times. Adults can also purchase a meal, $1.75 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch. All meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

For a complete list of sites, operating dates, and serving times, download this flyer. Or to find a summer meals site near you, visit summerfood.org, call toll free 2-1-1, or text FoodTX to 877-877.

Click here to view the breakfast and lunch menu for June.

The Southside Boys and Girls Club

Address: 2762 Ben Ficklin 
San Angelo, TX 76903
Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)653-3673
   

 

The Boys and Girls Club - Northside

Address: 1802 Lillie Street 
San Angelo, TX 76903
Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

 

YMCA Downtown

Address: 353 S. Randolph 
San Angelo, TX 76903
Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)655-9106

 

Lakeview High School

Address: 900 E. 43rd Street 
San Angelo, TX 76903
Contact Email: lisa.cortez@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

 

Central High School

Address: 655 Caddo Street 
San Angelo, TX 76901
Contact Email: carolyn.loiselle@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

 

Central Freshman Campus

Address: 218 N. Oakes 
San Angelo, TX 76903
Contact Email: carolyn.loiselle@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

 

Reagan Elementary

Address: 1600 Volney 
San Angelo, TX 76903
Contact Email: lisa.cortez@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

 

Crockett Elementary

Address: 2104 Johnson 
San Angelo, TX 76904
Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org
Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

 

Grape Creek Int

Address: 9633 GRAPE CREEK ROAD 
SAN ANGELO, TX 76901
Contact Email: theresa.bird@grapecreekisd.net
Contact Phone: (325)658-7823 x1004

 

 

 

