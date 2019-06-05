The Summer Food Service Program feeds children free of charge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

San Angelo, TX - The USDA Summer Food Service Program offers any child or teen ages eighteen and under free meals throughout the summer. Starting today eight locations in San Angelo and one in Grape Creek will give any child a free meal. Children can enjoy a meal simply by showing up at one of the participating locations during scheduled times. Adults can also purchase a meal, $1.75 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch. All meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

For a complete list of sites, operating dates, and serving times, download this flyer. Or to find a summer meals site near you, visit summerfood.org, call toll free 2-1-1, or text FoodTX to 877-877.

Click here to view the breakfast and lunch menu for June.

The Southside Boys and Girls Club

Address: 2762 Ben Ficklin

San Angelo, TX 76903 Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)653-3673

The Boys and Girls Club - Northside

Address: 1802 Lillie Street

San Angelo, TX 76903 Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

YMCA Downtown

Address: 353 S. Randolph

San Angelo, TX 76903 Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)655-9106

Lakeview High School

Address: 900 E. 43rd Street

San Angelo, TX 76903 Contact Email: lisa.cortez@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

Central High School

Address: 655 Caddo Street

San Angelo, TX 76901 Contact Email: carolyn.loiselle@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

Central Freshman Campus

Address: 218 N. Oakes

San Angelo, TX 76903 Contact Email: carolyn.loiselle@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

Reagan Elementary

Address: 1600 Volney

San Angelo, TX 76903 Contact Email: lisa.cortez@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

Crockett Elementary

Address: 2104 Johnson

San Angelo, TX 76904 Contact Email: deana.krammer@saisd.org Contact Phone: (325)659-3615

Grape Creek Int