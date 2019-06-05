The Summer Food Service Program feeds children free of charge
Program feeds any kids breakfast and lunch during the summer
San Angelo, TX - The USDA Summer Food Service Program offers any child or teen ages eighteen and under free meals throughout the summer. Starting today eight locations in San Angelo and one in Grape Creek will give any child a free meal. Children can enjoy a meal simply by showing up at one of the participating locations during scheduled times. Adults can also purchase a meal, $1.75 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch. All meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
For a complete list of sites, operating dates, and serving times, download this flyer. Or to find a summer meals site near you, visit summerfood.org, call toll free 2-1-1, or text FoodTX to 877-877.
Click here to view the breakfast and lunch menu for June.
The Southside Boys and Girls Club
|Address:
|2762 Ben Ficklin
San Angelo, TX 76903
|Contact Email:
|deana.krammer@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)653-3673
The Boys and Girls Club - Northside
|Address:
|1802 Lillie Street
San Angelo, TX 76903
|Contact Email:
|deana.krammer@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)659-3615
YMCA Downtown
|Address:
|353 S. Randolph
San Angelo, TX 76903
|Contact Email:
|deana.krammer@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)655-9106
Lakeview High School
|Address:
|900 E. 43rd Street
San Angelo, TX 76903
|Contact Email:
|lisa.cortez@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)659-3615
Central High School
|Address:
|655 Caddo Street
San Angelo, TX 76901
|Contact Email:
|carolyn.loiselle@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)659-3615
Central Freshman Campus
|Address:
|218 N. Oakes
San Angelo, TX 76903
|Contact Email:
|carolyn.loiselle@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)659-3615
Reagan Elementary
|Address:
|1600 Volney
San Angelo, TX 76903
|Contact Email:
|lisa.cortez@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)659-3615
Crockett Elementary
|Address:
|2104 Johnson
San Angelo, TX 76904
|Contact Email:
|deana.krammer@saisd.org
|Contact Phone:
|(325)659-3615
Grape Creek Int
|Address:
|9633 GRAPE CREEK ROAD
SAN ANGELO, TX 76901
|Contact Email:
|theresa.bird@grapecreekisd.net
|Contact Phone:
|(325)658-7823 x1004
