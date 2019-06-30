The second annual Hotter than Hell Cookoff and Party in the Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday June 29, 2019, the second annual Hotter than Hell Cookoff & Party in the Park took place in Ballinger.

Volunteers put together this fundraiser to raise money for the Ballinger City Park board, to improve and expand Ballinger’s parks.

















The cookoff had several different categories, including meats, beans, drinks, and sauces.

They had live music from a San Angelo based band called West Texas Funk.

A washer tournament took place and they added a volleyball court, for their volleyball tournament.

This year’s event tripled in size, with people from all over West Texas came out to enjoy the program.

“If we wanted to do it, we could give it a try and we did, and we were very successful in the event last year. We went from 11 to 25 teams in a year. So, it’s been a great turn out and everybody is enjoying themselves and having a good time here,” said Tony Flores, who is the Event Coordinator for the Hotter than Hell Cookoff & Party at the Park Cookoff.

After the sun set and the heat began to die down, fireworks lit up the night. For information on other 4th of July celebrations, visit the San Angelo city website.