The San Angelo Performing Arts to announce the 2019 performance season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center (SAPAC) will announce their upcoming 2019/2020 Season at an exclusive announcement party this evening, Monday, May 20, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in The Stephens Performing Arts Center at 82 Gillis St.

Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the season announcement beginning at 6:00 p.m. The season will then be announced to the public Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the press are invited to attend tonight’s event to be among the first to know what shows SAPAC will be bringing to San Angelo this Season. The show announcement will include Broadway, Family Entertainment, Concerts, Theater, Dance, and an all new local collaboration. The Broadway Series alone includes 14 Tony Award wins, 8 Drama Desk wins, 6 Oscar wins, and 1 Grammy win.

Season Tickets will go on sale this evening for Encore Members and returning subscribers and will go on sale to the general public June 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

For additional information please contact Sara Beth Terral at sterral@sanangelopac.org or call/text 325-812-4831.

Source: San Angelo Performing Arts Center

