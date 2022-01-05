SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring new members, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

In the statement, published both on the City of San Angelo website and on the City’s official Facebook page, the City said the deadline to apply to become a firefighter is Friday, January 28, 2022.

“The courage to walk into the flame, the knowledge to come out when the job is done… do you have what it takes to answer the call?” said the announcement, which went on to say that no prior fire or EMS experience is required to apply.

Applicants, who must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED, must first pass an exam. The next examination will be held on February 6th.

Those who pass the exam are then placed into “rookie school”, a training and certification program that lasts 14 months. Recruits train for 40 hours a week and get both hands-on and classroom training in fire suppression, hazardous materials, emergency medical training, and overall education in fire sciences and safety.