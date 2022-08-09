San Angelo Fire Department firefighter responds to a house fire on the 600 block of Childress Street. January 4, 2022.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring, no experience is needed!

The Fire Department’s mission according to its website, “is to provide the community with the highest level of life safety and property conservation through the extension of training, fire prevention, emergency medical services, fire suppression and emergency management.”

Applications are due on September 16, 2022, and the Civil Service Exam is on September 24, 2022.

Apply at cosatx.us/FIRE or at the Human Resources office located on the 2nd floor of City Hall (72 W. College Ave.).

Watch SAFD’s promotional video down below.