SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Salvation Army is gearing up for the Red Kettle Campaign in San Angelo.

According to a release from the Salvation Army, every dollar raised through this campaign helps deliver life-changing services and programs to those in San Angelo. As thousands of families try to figure out how to pay bills and provide basic needs, the Red Kettle Campaign provides help to those who struggle year-round.

“From its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the best recognized charitable campaigns anywhere,” said Major Angel Calderon, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in San Angelo. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.”

This year the Salvation Army in San Angelo hopes to raise $150,00 throughout the holiday season. The organization shares that $130,000 were raised in 2021.

“With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” said Calderon. “Donors can give on their smartphone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo right there at the red kettle.”

The Salvation Army shares that they are also creating a rally cry for citizens to “Love Beyond” during the Christmas season. Through this, the organization shows that it can provide help and hope to those in need and love beyond the struggles they face.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about how to support The Salvation Army this Christmas, visit the Salvation Army website or call (325) 655-6981.