SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is happy to announce its new exhibit called “The Peacemakers.”

“What this exhibit explores is Western themes the whole concept the whole narrative of the West that we have grown up with in our culture,” assistant director of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Laura Huckaby said.

The exhibit was created by husband and wife duo Dana Younger and Felice House. House creates her painting by centering on women and placing them in iconic Western movie roles, such as those you would typically see John Wayne playing. Younger uses his sculptures to reexamine the culture associated with the Old West.

“They are reexamining it from different views and asking us to ask ourselves some questions,” Huckaby said.

Those questions include how pop culture has shifted our ideology of the Old West and the concepts and heritage of it. This also allows for the viewer of the art to try and find a different way to tell this story. Huckaby said SAMFA is excited to be hosting this exhibit because of how timely and relevant it is.

“So much of our history and culture here in San Angelo is rooted in the idea of the old west,” Huckaby said.

The exhibit is open and free to the public starting on July 20 and lasting until Oct. 8. For exhibit hours and locations, click here.